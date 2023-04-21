Nawaz Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss issues faced by Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday discussed the matters related to crises being suffered by Pakistan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Confirming the development, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed on Twitter that the crises being suffered by Pakistan and the solutions to them came under discussion during the meeting in detail.

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was "positive".



The three-time prime minister and PML-N's chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they performed Umrah along with their other family members.

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years.

Sources further told The News that Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Nawaz might also hold a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia's king invited Nawaz — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.