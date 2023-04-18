VIDEO: Wild animal breaks into Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: A wild animal — an Indian civet cat — on Tuesday broke into Parliament House, causing chaos and damaging several office items.
The animal broke into the office of Additional Secretary Senate Hafeezullah Sheikh. Parliament staff said the animal broke into offices yesterday as well.
Videos of the animal's adventures were shared on social media, with the Indian civet cat seen entering the office through broken glass. It then roamed around the space amid visuals of destruction — a fallen television, upturned monitors, papers strewn about, dislodged plants, and a damaged ceiling.
Officials from Islamabad's Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) could be seen chasing the animal, which put up a spirited fight. The officials only managed to subdue it after dousing it in water.
IWMB Chair Rina Khan Satti said the animal likely ventured into the office to take refuge from the rain. "It is a wild animal but harmless," she tweeted.
Satti shared that IWMB officials released the animal in its habitat.
She shared that the civet cat is native to South Asia and is listed as "least concern" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List because of its widespread distribution.
The animal was commonly found living in green areas near and in towns and cities, she added.
