Punjab polls: ECP submits report to SC on release of funds

An undated image of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the court order, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court court that it had not yet received the funds for holding elections in Punjab and meet the May 14 deadline set by the apex court.



While announcing the unanimous judgment on April 4, a three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, had fixed May 14 as the new date for the election to the Punjab Assembly, as the apex court quashed the ECP’s decision to extend the polls date from April 10 to Oct 8.

The Supreme Court had directed the federal government to release funds to the tune of Rs21 billion by April 10 for holding the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. However, after a prolonged debate in the parliament, the coalition government decided against the order.

The electoral body informed the apex court that it had not received the required funds from the ministry after which the three-member bench directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds “directly”.

“On a consideration of all of the foregoing, it is our view that there is absolutely no difficulty or hitch, either financially or procedurally or in terms of the relevant authorisation by and under the Constitution, for the immediate release of Rs21bn to the election commission for fulfilling its constitutional mandate for the holding of general elections to the Punjab and KP Assemblies.”

The court directed the central bank to allocate and release Rs21 billion from “Account I lying under its control and management (and which constitutes the principal component of the Federal Consolidated Fund)” for elections in Punjab and KP.

The apex court also sought a compliance report from the finance ministry by April 18 (Tuesday), which “shall also include a confirmation in relation to AGPR”. Moreover, it directed the ECP to also submit a report by Tuesday that Rs21bn has “become available to it in terms as stated above”.

In compliance with the court order, the electoral watchdog has submitted the report to the SC through its registrar.

Moreover, the central bank has also submitted its report highlighting all the reasons supporting their argument that “they can allocate funds; however, did not have the authority to release funds directly”.

The officials from the Ministry of Finance had also submitted the report in the registrar's office which includes details of the developments that took place since the directives were issued. It mentions all legal aspects of releasing funds and the concerns raised by the cabinet and parliament.

All three reports will now be sent to the three-member bench in their chambers.

Top intel officials brief SC over security situation in Punjab, KP

Earlier, top officials of the intelligence agencies briefed the Supreme Court on the current security challenges being faced by the country regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported citing sources.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar were briefed by the security officials, said the sources. They added that the meeting went on for more than two hours at the CJP's chamber.

The apex court, in its April 4 order, had directed the government to submit a report regarding the provision of security personnel for polls in the two provinces by April 17.