2 dead, 8 injured after landslide at Khyber Pass

Screengrabs of the landslide that has killed two people and injured eight people. — Twitter/@ImAKhanShinwari

LANDI KOTAL: At least two people were killed and eight injured in a massive pre-dawn landslide that buried dozens of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan to Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.



The landslide struck the Torkham border post, the busiest and most important transit point for trade between the two countries, as more than 120 trucks were waiting to cross.

"We have recovered two bodies and have taken eight injured to hospital," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 emergency service, told AFP.

Faizi said fires broke out following the landslide, the brunt of which struck about 120 metres (130 yards) from the main border crossing.

Drivers and their assistants were cooking pre-dawn meals on gas stoves ahead of a day of fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The fire is under control now. The rescue operation is ongoing with the help of excavators and other heavy machinery," Faizi added.

The cause of the landslide was not immediately clear, but one official said heavy machinery had been in use for months on an expansion project in the hills surrounding the border post.

Torrential overnight rain may also have contributed, said the official, Ali Raza.

Authorities have closed the border crossing for trucks and other vehicles, but it remains open for foot traffic, Raza said.