Jawad Sohrab lauds PM as 'diligent public administrator'

Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik met PM Shehbaz on April 15, 2023. Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik in connection with his official assignments and their timely completion.

The Special Assistant briefed the prime minister in detail about the completion of the tasks assigned to him. During the meeting held in Lahore on Saturday, he lauded the prime minister for his steps taken for the restoration of the economy of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the briefing given by Jawad Sohrab.

The SAPM specially thanked the PM for his remarkable role in securing the much awaited financial support for our cash-starved dwindling economy at this critical juncture in our economic history.

“The multi-billion-dollar support and investment programs through friendly countries would play a pivotal role in giving our economy a much needed boost,” he continued.

“We need to follow the fervour and enthusiasm to be induced in our public service in all official and governance matters as reflected in the personality of the PM as a diligent public administrator,” commented SAPM.

The PM reposed confidence in the administrative competence of Jawad Sohrab Malik and encouraged the role of emerging leadership in service of the nation through utilisation of talent in modern, innovative and effective public administration.