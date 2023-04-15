FM Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment towards peace in Kabul

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari meets his Afghan counterpart Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi in this undated photo. — Facebook/MOFA

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment towards Kabul's stability, peace and prosperity in a call with Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday.

The telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart, FM Bilawal discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The call comes after Pakistan witnessed a rise in terrorism and the local authorities blame the Afghan Taliban for not ensuring that their soil isn't used by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for launching attacks on Islamabad.

In an interview with a US broadcaster, Voice of America, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the proscribed TTP is still using Afghan soil for launching attacks on Pakistan — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Islamabad has good relations with the ruling Taliban government in Kabul. However, the Afghan authorities have not succeeded in stopping the use of their territory in attacks on Pakistan,” he said.

The top minister also warned the neighbouring nation's rulers that if they were unable to stop anti-Pakistan terrorists from using their soil, Islamabad would be forced to retaliate.

The matter, the federal minister said, had been brought up and discussed in February when a meeting between a high-ranking delegation — including Asif and the ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum — and Afghan officials.

"We have communicated to Kabul during our last visit that please, as our neighbours and brothers, whatever is emanating from Afghan soil is your responsibility," he said.

"If that is not done, at some point we’ll have to […] resort to some measures, which will definitely — wherever [terrorists] are, their sanctuaries on Afghan soil — we’ll have to hit them,” he said.

“We’ll have to hit them because we cannot tolerate this situation for long."