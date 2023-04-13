Here's everything we know about 'Harry Potter' TV series

Harry Potter series adaptation at HBO is finally announced after tantalizing fans for years.

The announcement about the series moving forward with the streamer came on April 12, during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to press and investors.

It was revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ are officially merging into a new service dubbed simply Max.

Reports of Harry Potter TV adaptation based on the mega hit J.K. Rowling book series first emerged on April 3, but details have now been confirmed.

Each season of the show will be drawn from one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a “decade-long series.”

It is also reported that the series will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Max will produce the TV series with Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television.

Meanwhile Rowling will executive produce along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts, with David Heyman, who is currently in talks to executive produce.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said Rowling.

The announcement puts an end to years long speculations on whether or not the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would adapted to TV.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series, was originally published in 1997.

While, the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, debuted in 2007.

In addition to the bestseller books, there have been eight Harry Potter films to date, which collectively earned a whopping $7.7 billion at the global box office.

Furthermore, there is also the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, theme park attractions, toys, and games, including the recently launched video game Hogwarts Legacy.