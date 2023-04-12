Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Karachiites will have to bundle themselves up as the sea winds are expected to blow in the metropolitan till tomorrow, weather expert Jawad Memon told Geo News.
According to the forecast, in the evening the wind can blow at a speed of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour while the sky is expected to mostly remain clear or partly clouded.
Karachiites have been witnessing intense heat for the last few days making it difficult for them to survive the weather, especially during the month of Ramadan.
Last month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of above-normal temperatures and chances of heatwave episodes from March to May.
According to an advisory issued by the Met Office, nearly normal precipitation over most parts of the country is also expected
The long-lasting La-Niña condition has finally made the transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neutral throughout the season MAM 2023 (March, April, May), the PMD said.
Based on the global and regional circulation patterns, overall, a tendency for nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, the Met Office said.
Memon had also warned earlier that the summer season in Karachi could be extremely hot this year.
