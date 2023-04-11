Ali Amin Gandapur remanded in police custody for one more day

Police take Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/@Jhagra

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been granted an additional day of physical remand by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday in a case registered under Anti-Terrorist Act for threatening the officials of government institutions.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, also ordered the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to provide all details of first information reports (FIRs) filed against Gandapur by Tuesday, i.e. today.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested the court for a five-day extension of Gandapur's physical remand for further investigation. However, the judge raised concerns about the registration of the FIR against the accused without a voice matching test and the absence of an arrest warrant. He noted that the incident took place on September 29 but the FIR was filed six months later.

The prosecutor argued that a five-day extension of Gandapur's remand was necessary to conduct his voice matching test at Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore. Gandapur’s lawyer Dr Baber Awan countered that the prosecution could obtain the voice sample immediately. Anyone's voice could be fabricated using software, he argued.

The court granted one more day of physical remand of Gandapur and instructed the prosecution to present his voice matching test report today (Tuesday).

The court also ordered the police to conduct his pre- and post-remand medical examination.