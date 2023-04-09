Ursula actor reveals inspiration behind character in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy had the opportunity to let out the ‘drag queen in her’ for The Little Mermaid. The actress plays the infamous sea villain Ursula in the film.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly McCarthy explained that her approach to playing the famous villainess was formed by her lifelong interest in drag as an art form.

“She’s the villain, but there’s such an edge to her,” McCarthy said of Ursula.

“She’s been put in this lair. It’s like she’s had too many martinis alone. Her friends are eels. That is a woman who has seen it, been in it, dug her way back out. All my references are terrible, but I kept thinking, ‘Many a Pall Mall has this woman had.'”

“There’s a drag queen that lives in me,” McCarthy said. “I’m always right on the verge of going full-time with her… To keep the humor and the sadness and the edginess to Ursula is everything I want in a character — and frankly, everything I want in a drag queen.”

In addition to McCarthy, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, and Jonah Hauer-King. The film’s official synopsis reads:

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”