Karachi's Green Line timings changed temporarily in Ramadan. Twitter

Karachi's main metro, the Green Line bus service has changed its timings temporarily to accommodate late night shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to the spokesman, the decision has been taken keeping in view the heightened shopping activities by citizens during final days of the holy month of Ramadan as they prepare for the upcoming festive occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The bus service will begin at 7am each morning from the two terminals, and will continue until 11:30 pm from Abdullah Chowk, Sarjani Town to the Numaish Chowrangi station, according to the announcement.

The down track service from Numaish Chowrangi will continue until 12:30am.

With the announcement of the updated schedule, the last bus from Surjani Town will depart at 11:30pm, and the last bus from Numaish Chowrangi will leave at 12:30am.

This change in timings has been made to cater to citizens who will be busy shopping and running errands during the holy month, and to provide greater convenience for commuters during these special days, said the spokesman.

