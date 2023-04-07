Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on April 12

An undated image of students attending classes. — AFP

All educational institutes will remain closed on April 12 (Wednesday) on account of Youm-e-Ali, the Government of Sindh announced.

The provincial government issued a notification in this regard on Friday.



"In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday, April 12, 2022 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444)," the notification said.

Youm-e-Ali observed on the 21st of Ramadan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).