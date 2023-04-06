Qaiser says ready for dialogue with govt on polls, constitutional amendment

PTI leader Asad Qaiser speaks at a press conference at the press club in Peshawar on November 7, 2022. — APP/file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready to hold talks with the government over polls and recently passed constitutional amendment if the latter shows interest in holding elections on time, said party leader Asad Qaiser.



The former National Assembly speaker expressed these views on a private TV channel.

“The timing of the passage of the [Supreme Court] law shows dishonesty and the law has been passed to give relief to Nawaz Sharif,” said Qaiser.

He said that the government had attacked the Supreme Court, but added that Imran Khan-led party would engage with the government if it holds polls in time.

“If a constitutional amendment is needed to stop anarchy in the country then PTI is ready to for it,” said Qaiser adding, "The government only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding elections".

“Right now the Constitution is at stake and saving it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility,” said Qaiser. He also gave his word that the PTI would not go on a political witch-hunt against its rivals if it came into power.

“Imran Khan has said categorically that he is willing to forgive the attack on him. Imran Khan spoke about truth and reconciliation,” said Qaider.