VIDEO: Maryam Nawaz boasts fruit chaat-making skills amid iftar preps

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz can be seen preparing iftar, on April 5, 2023. — Twitter/@MaryamNSharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is not just a politician but also skilled at cooking after she was seen preparing fruit chaat hours ahead of iftar time on Wednesday.

The PML-N scion shared a glimpse into her rather different side, while taking a much-needed break from politics.

Taking to Twitter, the politician invited her followers and supporters to peek into her kitchen posting a video of herself making the sweet Ramadan snack for iftar.

Breaking away from her otherwise stern persona, the party's chief organiser was seen tossing fruits in a bowl with her friend and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb by her side.

While the minister added some spices to the mix, Maryam was seen mixing the fruit salad with a colleague adding pomegranate seeds into the bowl.

"Iftar preps and what iftar without fruit chat! Sirf siyasat nahi kerte ([We] don't just do politics," she wrote in her tweet.



The PML-N leader stressed the fact that while politics is what keeps her busy most days, getting some cooking done is also something she enjoys.

Sporting an ice blue shalwar kameez, Maryam looked rather put together as she effortlessly prepared fruit chaat — a staple sweet recipe in most Pakistani households in Ramadan.

Challenging society's stereotypical roles set for women, Maryam manages to get the work done rather smoothly all while leading her party from the front — all in a day's time.

Earlier today, the PML-N stalwart was fulfilling her political duties, as she addressed a lawyers' convention in Rawalpindi where she blasted Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for his remarks on parliamentarians during a hearing of the Punjab election delay case.

"When the parliamentarians were talking about law and Constitution, you [CJP] taunted them. Do you know how prideful it is to go to jail for an ideology?" she said.