'Fleabag' star next '007' director? Fans react

James Bond's forthcoming film reportedly roped in Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write and direct the film.

According to The Mail, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli’s “first choice” is Waller-Bridge to co-write and direct the forthcoming 007 film.



Further, the actor has experience in the spy realm due to his previous stints on the last Bond film, No Time To Die, where she helped complete some script portions.

An insider told tabloid they were amazed at her skills to bring “humour and pathos to the film.”

The source further added, “Everyone adored working with her. It’s very early days, but Barbara has been quite open about saying Phoebe would be her first choice to direct and co-write the next film.”

Fans are over the moon about the news and took to Twitter to express their reactions.



