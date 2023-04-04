'Grey's Anatomy' stars Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack on on-screen chemistry

Grey's Anatomy stars Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weighed in on their on-screen chemistry.



On Sunday, April 2, Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack talked about the possibility of the budding romance between their characters, Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link", at the Grey's Anatomy PaleyFest event.

Ludington, who plays Jo, told the reporters at the event, "It gets messier between them, like insanely," as per PEOPLE.

"Things get complicated in their personal and family lives and it kind of makes the straight trajectory of their romance not so straight," Carmack, who plays Link, added.

Ludington chimed in, "Or their friendship!" She added that the relationship between the friends is now "really complicated" and the pals are "testing our friendship, but I don't think testing our romance really. Maybe?"

"There's nothing to test at the moment. They've decided to, you know, there going to be friends, but you know, it's hard, that's hard," Carmack, 42, revealed.

The O.C. alum added that the pair living together while having "massive feelings for each other" could lead to trouble, as he jokingly asked, "What could go wrong?"



