Prince Harry, son Archie’s adorable unearthed video goes viral: WATCH

An adorable video of Prince Harry sharing a sweetly personal moment with his son Archie Harrison has gone viral once again, months after first premiering on Harry’s Netflix doc Harry & Meghan with wife Meghan Markle.



While the docuseries featured tons of previously unseen footage from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, one particular was especially adored by royal fans; one in which Prince Harry is seen picking oranges with Archie!

In the short clip, shared again by Hello magazine and understood to be filmed by Meghan herself, Prince Harry is seen standing on higher ground, throwing oranges down to Archie, who is seen standing below in white T-shirt and beige trousers, with a wicker basket full of oranges.

In the background, Meghan is also heard saying: “What's papa doing? Are we getting oranges? Yes, can you put them in the basket.”

The moment came across is especially heartfelt in Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary, as the couple have made it clear how their garden is one of the main reasons why they decided to purchase the Montecito house; it boasts a swimming pool, pond, and even a playpark for kids.

Talking to The Cut last year, Meghan also shared: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'.”