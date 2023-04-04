Multiple tremors rattle Arabian Sea

The Arabian Sea was rattled by three mild quakes of magnitudes 5.1, 5.3 and 5.5, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Tuesday.
The USGS said that the tremors had struck the ground under the waters between 2:30am to 3am, with the first quake put at a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of nearly 40 kilometres.
Meanwhile, the second tremor felt at 2:44am was of a 5.5 magnitude and 10 kilometres in depth, while the third earthquake hit with a magnitude of 5.3 and a depth of 60 kilometres at 3am.
The latest tremors come almost two weeks after the powerful quakes in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the capital Islamabad, which killed at least nine people. Over 160 others had sustained injuries in quake-related incidents.
