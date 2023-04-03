Nushratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharucha has recently shared a picture from the sets of the film where she looks wounded. She is currently shooting for her drama film Akelli.

In the shared picture, a wound is visible on her forehead, and blood stains can be seen clearly. As she posted the pictures, comments section was filled with concerned comments. The picture was also a depiction of how bravely she is shooting for her upcoming film.





The movie is helmed by Prannoy Meshram who is making his directorial debut. Previously, he has worked as an assistant director for movies like Queen and Commando 3.

On the work front, other than Akelli, Nushrat also has Chhorri 2 in the making.