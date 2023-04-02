Khunjerab Pass reopens for trade after three-year hiatus

This photo shows a general view of the Pakistan-China Khunjerab Pass on June 30, 2020. — AFP

BEIJING: The Khunjerab Pass, a major trade route between Pakistan and China, has reopened after a hiatus of almost three years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass, which connects Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was shut in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak's spread in 2020.

The Chinese authorities, as per official sources, have shared a letter with their Pakistani counterparts about the reopening of the pass for trade.



The port authorities on the Chinese side of Khunjerab Pass have been instructed to take all necessary measures regarding COVID-19 before the arrival of goods begins from Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistani border authorities have also been instructed to take all measures regarding COVID-19, ensuring the containment of the disease.

It may be mentioned here that as a result of cold weather and lack of oxygen in the high altitude, Khunjerab Pass generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 of the following year.

But to ensure the smooth customs clearance of Pakistan’s urgently needed and other supplies, the port was temporarily opened twice early this year.

Even though difficulties include extremely cold weather, heavy snow and lack of oxygen, the local customs have worked round the clock to ensure the transportation of cargo.

This year, the last temporary opening lasted for 12 days between January 30 and February 10 while the first port opening was between January 19 and 20 this year.

The two temporary openings facilitated 128 cross-border personnel visits, 328 transportation vehicles passes, and more than 6,000 tons of goods exported, as per the foreign affairs office of Kashgar prefecture.

It is believed that the reopening of the border crossing will help boost economic activities between the two neighbouring countries.

PM lauds Khunjerab Pass resumption

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his pleasure over the reopening of Khunjerab Pass, saying it would help increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

The premier said the development would boost trade with ‘Iron brother China’, the PM Office said in an official statement.

He said the reopening of the pass removed a hurdle that would further expedite the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that the restoration of the trade route between the two countries, after three years, was a matter of huge rejoice.

PM Shehbaz said that the journey, which began in November 2019, had recommenced in the year 2023. He expressed his resolve to move ahead on CPEC with the dual speed in comparison to 2018.

"CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese leadership for the region and the people," he added.

The affection and cooperation from the Chinese leadership for the people of Pakistan were unforgettable, the prime minister further said.

He said "a foreign-funded person" had committed the crime of creating controversy over CPEC.

He also appreciated the relevant authorities of the two countries and the team members over the restoration of trade and travel facility.