Lahore revises timings for eateries, bakeries in Ramadan

Lahore's district administration has issued a new timetable for eateries and bakeries to be followed during the holy month of Ramadan, changing the closing time set under the worsening smog situation.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the early closure of markets and restaurants in the city last year in December, as the provincial capital is one of the most affected cities when it comes to smog.

The orders remained imposed with some modifications made on January 20 and March 30, until now as the smog continues to blanket the city.

However, the timings have now been revised according to which, the restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate from iftar till 6am the next morning, while the bakeries will be allowed to operate till 1am from their opening time.

“Dedicated medical stores and pharmacies (to the extent of medicines), hospitals, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, milk shops, tandoors, puncture shops shall remain exempted" from the restriction of timings, a notification issued by Lahore District Commissioner Rafia Haider stated.

The notification stated that the old timings will be reverted when Ramadan is over.

It further stated that any business found in violation of this order shall be proceeded against as per directions of the LHC.