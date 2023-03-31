 
Friday March 31, 2023
National

Hajj 2023: Ministry grants extension in last date for application submission

Date for application submission extended till April 7

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023
Pilgrims make a Tawaaf around the Holy Kaaba during Hajj at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. — Radio Pakistan/File
Despite repeatedly denying the possibility of an extension of the Hajj application submission date, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that the last date for Hajj applications had been extended to April 7, 2023.

"The aspirant pilgrims can now submit the Hajj applications under the sponsorship scheme till April 7 (Friday)," a recent notification issued by the ministry stated.

"Now the intending pilgrims may submit their applications by 7th April 2023. It is requested that an extension of the last date for submission of applications under the sponsorship scheme may be communicated to all the missions for publicising the same to overseas Pakistanis," the statement read.

Earlier, the ministry had ruled out the possibility of an extension of the last date which was March 31 (today) and urged the aspirant pilgrims to submit their Hajj applications and dues in the given time period.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also issued a list of banks where Hajj applicants can submit their applications and dues.

S.NoName of the bank 
1Habib Bank Limited 
2United Bank Limited
3National Bank of Pakistan 
4MCB Bank Limited
5Allied Bank Limited
6Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited
7Bank of Punjab 
8Meezan Bank 
9Bank Al-Falah 
10Habib Metropolitan Bank 
11Soneri Bank Limited
12Faysal Bank Limited
13Askari Bank Limited
14Bank Al Habib Limited

"Hajj applications along with Hajj dues are being deposited by the intending pilgrims in the above-designated banks from 16-03-2023 to 02-04-2023," the statement said.

It said that the ministry requires that all designated banks may collect applications and dues from the pilgrims on closed holidays ie Saturday and Sunday (April 1 and 2).

The central bank requested the above-mentioned banks to open all the branches on the said dates to facilitate the pilgrims. 