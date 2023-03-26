Repolling in 15 Sindh districts amid charges of irregularities today

A voter is casting his vote at a polling station during by-elections in the NA-237 constituency in Karachi on October 16, 2022. — PPI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken the necessary steps to conduct repolling in response to allegations of irregularities in the previous local government elections held in 15 districts of Sindh.

The polls will be held on today [March 26] and will include seats for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members. The move aims to address the concerns and allegations of irregularities in the previous elections. Moreover, the Supreme Court (SCP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have given directives to conduct the repoll.

A total of 109,687 registered voters will cast their votes, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters in 15 districts.

The local government polls will be conducted with the help from 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers. A total of 81 polling stations have been set up across the districts, including separate stations for men and women as well as combined stations.

The upcoming local government polls in 15 districts of Sindh will have a total of 275 polling booths. Among these booths, 140 are exclusively designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, while the remaining 275 booths are combined and open to both genders.

The decision to hold the repolling is a significant step towards upholding democracy principles and ensuring transparency in the electoral process. The districts where the repolling will be conducted include Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin.