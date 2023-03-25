Pakistan to observe Earth Hour tonight

People light candles in front of Parliament House during Earth Hour in Islamabad, on March 31, 2019. ─ AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the world, the annual ‘Earth Hour’ will be observed in Pakistan on Saturday night under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth”.

Millions of people across the globe will observe the day by switching off lights for just one hour. A large number of people around the world can reduce carbon emissions by turning off unnecessary lights and electronic devices for one hour to celebrate Earth Hour to protect the environment.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed that all the lights be turned off for one hour tonight at 8pm. Under Earth Hour, environmental action would be taken on a large scale, he said.

“We all have to play our role in climate action. I appeal to all the citizens of the world wherever they are to turn off their lights for one hour at 8 pm local time,” he said.

The event, launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN celebrates Earth Hour on the night of the last week of March every year throughout the world, including Pakistan, with the aim of inviting people to think about the negative effects of pollution and other factors on the environment.