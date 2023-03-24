Pakistan Day Parade called off

Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad, on March 23., 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadar said Friday that the Pakistan Day Parade has been cancelled after the event was postponed to March 25.

The parade is held on March 23 every year but was postponed earlier this week due to inclement weather and was scheduled to be held at the President House parking, the statement from the office said.

No reason was provided for the cancellation of the event.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian empire.

The day was marked across the globe, including in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

Meanwhile, on the 83rd Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that "political chaos" was the main reason for the country's economic instability.

In his message, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers but not lose sight of the challenges staring the country in the face.

“The challenges are topped by a combination of economic instability and the inability to settle the rules of the game. An environment of political chaos explains why we have failed to develop our economy on a sustainable basis,” said the PM.