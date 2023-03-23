US lawmaker presents resolution recognising March 23 as Pakistan Day

Congressman Jamaal Bowman while meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan on March 22, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Congressman Jamaal Bowman, for the first in the history of US-Pakistan relations, introduced a landmark resolution in the United States House of Representatives.

In his bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Pakistani-American community in strengthening and inspiring people in the US, the congressman presented a resolution to recognise 23 March 2023 as "Pakistan Day", according to Radio Pakistan.

The resolution stated that it is proper and desirable for the United States to recognise and pay tribute to those who foster ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity which strengthens the fabric of the communities of the United States.



It further said that "Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all residents of the United States can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage while fostering an appreciation for the ancient culture among future generations,"

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan thanked Congressman Bowman for his initiative which he said would not only help further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries but would also help bring the people of the two countries closer to each other.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan while meeting with the US delegation on March 22, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

He also thanked the leadership of the American Pakistan Advocacy Group, including its president and prominent community leader Ali Rashid and other officer-bearers, who had been working hard, maintaining a close liaison with the congressman for the introduction of the landmark resolution.

He said that recognising 23rd March 2023 as "Pakistan Day" and acknowledging the valuable contributions of Pak-American citizens reflects the importance of Pak-US ties and a desire to further strengthen this relation.

Masood Khan also met Congressman Bowman in his chamber, who received him warmly and shared his views about the importance of the relationship and the critical role being played by the Pakistani diaspora in various fields including education, medicine, science, technology, business and industry.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside Capitol Hill, Congressman Bowman said that it was a matter of an honour for him to have introduced the resolution.

He said: "It is incredibly important for us at this moment, as the United States government, to stand with the people of Pakistan who are dealing with a catastrophe that we have not seen in history. 10 million people still struggle to find access to clean water and energy. A third of the country was destroyed. All of this because of what some would call a natural disaster but as we know is related to the issue of climate change."

Later, in his message to the people of Pakistan, Congressman Bowman greeted the nation on "Pakistan Day" and the commencement of the month of Holy Ramadan and conveyed his message of "Peace and love to the people of Pakistan."

He said: "Let us continue to work together to bring our two countries together."