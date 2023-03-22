Royal fans spot Kate Middleton dancing in new photo

Royal fans claimed that they have spotted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apparently on the dance floor at her brother James Middleton’s wedding.



Kate’s brother took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo with his mother Carole from his wedding to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday.

He captioned the post, “You make my world go around. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one” followed by a heart emoji.

The eagle-eyed fans claimed to have spotted Kate Middleton dancing in the background of the photo.

They claimed that the lady sporting a short-sleeved white dress is Kate Middleton.

One fan commented, “Last on the left is Kate dancing.”

According to reports, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William alongwith their children ---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis --- flew to the South of France to attend the wedding of James Middleton in September 2021.