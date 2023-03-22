Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner's office, Quetta, September 26, 2022. — Twitter/@MORAisbOfficial

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon with its chief Maulana Abdul Khabir in the chair.

The central body will hold its meeting at the Auqaf Department building while the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will meet at their respective offices across the country.

Earlier, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs told The News along with holding meetings of the committee in all provinces in rotation, the purpose for holding the meeting this time in Peshawar is also to create consensus on the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan on the same day.

He said that along with receiving calls for evidence, the committee would also invite people from the private Ruet committee to record their statements. The committee will also cross-question people recording their evidence to ascertain the same.



“We want to create consensus on this issue so that the holy month of Ramazan falls on the same day across the country,” he said.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the chances of moon sighting in Peshawar are very less due to cloudy weather.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states.