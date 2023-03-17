PM honours man who coined Islamabad's name

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday awarded the allotment letter of a residential plot in Park Enclave to the heirs of Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari — a school teacher who coined the name of Pakistan’s new capital as Islamabad in 1959 — as an acknowledgment of his services.
In recognition of late Amritsari's services, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) recommended to the premier that the plot be granted.
The prime minister has fulfilled the government’s promise of acknowledging the services of the school teacher, said an official statement.
He maintained that the services of Amritsari for Pakistan could not be ignored. He said the nation had paid tribute to the school teacher who gave an identity to the federal capital.
The prime minister also directed the CDA authorities to complete all the formalities and provide possession of the plot to the heirs of the school teacher.
