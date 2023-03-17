Rs50 coin issued to mark Senate’s golden jubilee

The State Bank of Pakistan issues a Rs50 commemorative coin. — APP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued a Rs50 commemorative coin to mark the golden jubilee (50th anniversary) of the Senate — the upper house of parliament.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the year 2023 marks the golden jubilee of the Senate and the federal government authorised the SBP to issue Rs50 commemorative coin on the auspicious occasion.

The Senate is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament having equal representatives from all provinces of Pakistan and it is constitutionally a permanent house, symbolising a process of continuity in national affairs.

The coin is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP banking services corporation from March 17, 2023.

The coin is in a round shape milled with a dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has cupro-nickel metal contents with 75% copper and 25% nickel.

On the obverse face of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing northwest in position are in the centre while along the periphery, on top of the crescent star, the words “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” are inscribed in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance-2023. The face value of the coin in the numeral “50” in bold letters and “Rupia” in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the centre of the coin, the insignia of the Senate is shown with the artistic numeral wording of 50 on the right-hand side.

Along with the periphery on the top of the insignia is inscribed with the wording “Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee” in Urdu script. The duration of the golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.