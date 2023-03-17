Complete date sheet of BISE Multan SSC examination 2023 issued

An undated image of students appearing in examinations. — Online/File

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Friday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examination.

The board — in a statement issued in this regard — stated that it has completed all preparations for the exams starting from April 1.

The roll number slips have been issued for regular students while private candidates can download them from the board's website.

Regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

The board also added that surveillance teams have been formed to control cheating during exams.

Meanwhile, examination teams have been asked to carry out their professional duties without any fear, as the board will have the support of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment during the SSC Part II exams, revealed the BISE.



