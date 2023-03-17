Complete date sheet of BISE Rawalpindi SSC examination 2023 issued

An undated image of students appearing in examinations. — PPI/File

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Friday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examinations.

The board — in a statement issued today — said that it has completed all preparations for the papers starting from April 1.

The roll number slips have been issued. Private candidates can download their admit cards from the board's website while regular candidates can get hard copies from their schools.

The board further added that surveillance teams have been formed to control cheating during exams.

Meanwhile, examination teams have been asked to carry out their professional duties without any fear, as the board will have the support of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment during the SSC exams.

Check the complete schedule here:







