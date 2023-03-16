PDM sacrificed politics over state, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a Senate session in Islamabad on March 16, 2023 in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNews

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday reiterated that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government chose the state over politics referring to a series of events that took place last year when former premier Imran Khan was ousted via a no-confidence motion.



PM Shehbaz — during the special Senate session held to celebrate the golden jubilee of the upper house of the Parliament — assured the citizens of the good times ahead.

The premier recalled that when the PDM-led government took over the economy was facing very difficult challenges. He reminded me that the last government had signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but did not adhere to its conditions.

“We took over through a constitutional instrument and this coalition government faced a very difficult challenge and we had two choices,” he said, adding that the first option was that the current government could follow the path taken by the Imran Khan-led government or show the highest level of responsibility, maturity and statesmanship.

He went on to say that the current government through a consultative process adopted a path which would protect Pakistan.

“We had to take some bold decisions. And the process certainly led to inflation and tough conditions for the common man in Pakistan but we did not shy away from taking those decisions,” he admitted, claiming that the coalition government “saved the state and sacrificed their politics”.

“I have to say that we are going through a difficult period but there is light at the end of the tunnel, provided you are sincere to the cause," PM Shehbaz added.

He said that humans do make mistakes but it was important that lessons are learnt from those mistakes.

The premier added that in the past many times, political leadership had sat together to find solutions. He cited the example of 2014 when the political leadership united against terrorism.

“Nations tackle such challenges with a political vision,” PM Shehbaz said.

The premier further recalled that when he was in opposition he had attended the National Assembly session on COVID-19. He added that they listened to his predecessor’s speech but he left without listening to them.

“A national leader does not have ego, arrogance, hatred and anger,” PM Shehbaz said, lamenting that the law was being flouted today and institutions are being disrespected.

“We were being thrown in jails on baseless charges. No one took the law into their hands unnecessarily,” he said, adding that in order to fix the economy there was a need for political stability.

“If there is no political stability then economic stability is a dream that cannot be fulfilled,” the premier said.

PM Shehbaz assured the people that Pakistan will secure the IMF tranche but called for all political leaders to sit together and take important economic decisions.

"Political differences should be left aside and decisions should be taken. There is still time for us to come to our senses," he maintained.