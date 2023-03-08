Gerard Pique plans wedding with Clara Chia Marti post Shakira split: Report

File Footage

Gerard Pique is reportedly planning wedding with new flame Clara Chia Marti after his split from Shakira post 12-year romance.



According to report published by Marca Magazine, the former Barcelona player could pop the question to the 23-year-old PR student as "they are very much in love.”

Gerard and Clara have been living together for quite some time now in an apartment that the sports star bought in a post area in Barcelona.

The couple is said to be already planning their wedding. "They talk, above all, about how Clara would like her wedding to be,” the outlet reported quoting Fiesta.

“She doesn't want it to be a big wedding, she wants it to be something very intimate and she doesn't want it to be anything more than a news item,” it added.

As for Shakira, she is set to leave Spain and move permanently to Miami after she and Gerard came to an agreement regarding their kids, Sasha and Milan’s custody.

Previously, the Waka Waka singer revealed why she did not tie the knot with Gerard even though they were together for more than a decade and even shared two children.

"It scares me a lot. I don't want him to see me as the wife, I prefer him to see me as his girlfriend," Shakira once said.