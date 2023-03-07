Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrants issued

In a file photo, Fawad Chaudhry is seen in a conversation with Imran Khan.

In a fresh development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry.

The order was issued by a four-member bench of the ECP comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (retd) Ikramullah.

“Consequently, in the circumstances of the case, we have left with no alternative except to issue a bailable warrant of arrest against respondent in the sum of Rs50,000/- (fifty thousand) with two sureties in the like amount each,” the verdict issued by the ECP read.

It further mentioned that the bailable warrants shall be executed through the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad; directing the office to take follow-up action forthwith and list the matter on March 14.





More to follow...