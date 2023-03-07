Things turned dramatic in the Sindh Assembly on Monday when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi decided to doff his cap and unbutton his sherwani to protest the miseries of the public due to skyrocketing prices of essential products.



Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani expressed disapproval at the move of the PTI lawmaker to unbutton his shirt. He asked Naqvi to button it back during the session to maintain the decorum of the assembly.

In a charged speech, the PTI legislator said the poor in the province did not have the financial means to feed their family members. He added that there had been an unprecedented hike in the prices of essential food products as common people could not buy them anymore.

"I won't just take my cap off, but my sherwani too," the PTI MPA said.



The PTI MPA's antics came during a pre-budget discussion in the House which was continuing for the second day amid uproar caused by opposition legislators.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Farooqui, a lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, said Karachi desperately required an effective master plan to resolve the basic civic issues of its residents. She demanded that more housing projects be launched in the city for its underprivileged residents.

Commenting on Naqvi, she said it is not right to take off one's clothes like this [in public]. "Do they undress like this in their house? Mothers, sisters, daughters and wives are sitting here [in the House]," she said.