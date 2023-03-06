Punjab govt announces holiday in Lahore on March 11

On account of the Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Shah Hussain, known as Madhu Lal Hussain, Punjab government announced on Monday a holiday in Lahore on March 11.
The notification was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of the provincial government which read: "It is hereby notified for the general public that a Local Holiday in Lahore District shall be observed on 11th March 2023 (Saturday), on account of "Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain (R.A)".
"The holiday will be observed only at the district level and its subordinated offices located in Lahore district," said the notification.
