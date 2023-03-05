Animated 'Batman Beyond' film in development: Report

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse success reportedly triggered the making of DC's animated Batman Beyond film.

During an appearance on The Hot Mic podcast, Jess Sneider revealed the scoop about Batman Beyond's potential film.

“The following project was commissioned by Walter Hamada. It was, as far as I know, never reported.

As of this minute, the project is in development at DC. Daniel Casey, the writer of Fast 9, wrote a Batman Beyond movie, but the catch wasn’t that it was live-action because that was what Christina Hodson was working on. It was an animated Batman Beyond, to be DC’s answer to Into the Spider-Verse.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a huge success for MCU. Released in 2018, the film netted $384.3 million globally on a $90 million budget.

The film is renewed for sequels, the first being Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will open in theaters on June 2, 2023.

However, Sneider carefully notes that the movie is in the initial phase, and any possible scenario can happen from moving forward to cancellation.