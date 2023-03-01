King Charles can’t seem to ‘shake off’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘media noise’

File Footage

King Charles have just been warned about the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ his Coronation with their ‘news noise’ without even trying.



This claim has been made by royal author Bronte Coy, in the New Zealand Herald.

In it, the author warned, “Let’s cross the pond and check on Harry and Meghan’s schedule for last week: Empty. As far as we can tell, they didn’t even leave the house.”

“Yet I’d be willing to bet a king’s ransom on the fact that the Sussex coverage is about the only royal news most people remember from the last seven days.”

“And here lies the big problem for Charles: This is now very familiar territory,” the writer added.

“Aside from the fact it once again tragically highlights what may have been possible had the monarchy and the Sussexes managed to iron out their issues and collaborate, what’s also become clear is how challenging it is for the new King to cut through the noise they make when they’re (seemingly) not even trying.”