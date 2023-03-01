Halsey makes model debut on Paris Fashion Week runway

Halsey has just surprised fans by taking on the most daunting runway of all time, Paris Fashion Week,
The singer and songwriter blew fans away with her ensemble and strut down the runway.
Her sheet black, bedazzled gown even matched with her smokey-eyed makeup.
The collection included a series of closeup and mid-range shots, all getting up close and personal with Halsey.
There were even some behind-the-scenes shots where designers were fixing her gown before the big walk.
She even recounted the experience over on Instagram, and also included pictures from her big moment.
The post in question read, “I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!”
