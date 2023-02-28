PTI resignations: NA Speaker issues message for national stability

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf giving his video message. Twitter/NAofPakistan

Following his meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf reiterated that he would consult with his legal department before making a decision on whether to allow the former PTI members to return to the National Assembly. Ashraf also called on all political parties to work towards national stability and promote unity and harmony in the country.

Ashraf's formal remarks come hours after a PTI delegation — led by Amir Dogar and including Kanwal Shauzab, Sajida Begum, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Amjad Niazi, and others — called on him at his office in Islamabad on Monday. The PTI had requested that their resignations be rescinded and that they be allowed to reclaim their positions in the legislature.

In the meeting, the NA Speaker had ruled out the possibility of the PTI leaders coming back as lawmakers as their resignations had been accepted. However, in a video statement he gave in Tuesday's early hours on official Twitter handle of the National Assembly, Ashraf said that every problem could be solved.

The NA Speaker confirmed that he had received a written note from the PTI delegation, which he would review with his legal department before making a decision on the matter.



He said that he called on all political parties to work towards stability and mutual harmony for the betterment of the country.



"We must steer our country out of the current crisis by holding one another's hand," he maintained, adding he hoped to play a positive role and contribute to the country's betterment.



Earlier in the video, the Speaker said what he had discussed with the PTI delegation, including the PTI's request to retract their resignations and return to the National Assembly. However, he reminded them that their resignations had been voluntary and had been accepted by him following their repeated requests.



"A PTI delegation, headed by the former NA speaker, met me on December 30 last year," he said, adding the PTI leaders asked him to immediately accept their resignations. He said that he accepted resignations following their repeated requests.



Despite the Speaker's reminder the leaders in Monday's delegation claimed that the he had accepted their resignations "wrongly", he said. As a result, they had gone to court over the matter, he said.

The Speaker also stated that the PTI leaders informed him that they had received directives from the court that the Election Commission of Pakistan withdrew its notification. That's why, they wanted to resume their responsibilities in the National Assembly, he said.

However, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the Speaker's decision on the matter.