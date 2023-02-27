TLP strike over inflation: What's the situation in Karachi?

The picture shows closed shops due to shutter down strike by TLP in Karachi on February 27, 2023. Courtesy — Our correspondent

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is observing a nationwide shutter-down strike to protest a steep rise in inflation and the recent petroleum price hike in the country.

Hotels and shops in various areas of Karachi, including Kharadar, Burns Road, Old City, Etihad Town, Baldia Town, and surrounding areas, were closed. However, traffic in the port city was being operated as usual.

Due to the uncertain situation, Karachi's schools remained closed.

Meanwhile, a protest was staged on the road leading from Baldia Town's Qaim Khani Colony to Orangi Town. Demonstrators blocked the roads by setting tyres ablaze and placing other barriers.

A similar situation was seen in Orangi Town's Raees Amrohi, with the road blocked with burning tyres.

Meanwhile, trade activities remained suspended in the areas of Dadu, Mirpur Mathelo, Obaro, Daharki, Ghotki and Khuzdar. A protest rally was staged in the Khanpur and Sadiqabad areas of Rahim Yar Khan.

However, all trade centres and markets remained open as per routine in Khushab, as the traders association announced non-affiliation with the TLP's strike call.

A day earlier, Haripur local traders announced to keep their business centres open on February 27 (today).

In a statement, Young Tajir Group’s leader Malik Wajahat Mehboob Awan said the traders unanimously decided to stay away from the strike call by a religious party and would keep their shops open on Monday.

He said that the traders had decided to boycott the shutter-down protest call and would not be part of any such activity as the local traders were already badly affected by the economic crisis that the country was undergoing for the last several months.

He added that joining such protests would add to the hardships of traders.

He advised the religious party to show political might using some other method rather than forcing the traders to face further losses. Asking his fellow traders not to respond to any such call and keep their shops open without any fear, Wajahat vowed to protect the traders’ rights against any kind of adventurism with the help of local administration that was bound to ensure the security of the business community of the city.

The TLP had announced a nationwide strike against the rising inflation on Monday.