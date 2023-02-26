Polling underway for Rajanpur by-election

A woman casts her vote during an election in Pakistan in this undated photo. — PPI

The polling for the by-election on the National Assembly constituency, NA-193, in Rajanpur kicked off at the scheduled time on Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan said.



The interim government of Punjab had sought deferral of the by-polls citing security issues, however, the electoral body turned down the request.

A statement released by the ECP said that polling will continue from 8am to 5pm.

It said that a control room had been established at the commission's secretariat to monitor the election. The control room will be responsible for addressing the complaints regarding the polling, it added.

As per the electoral body, 11 candidates are contesting the by-polls, while there are 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, of which 206,497 are male and 172,709 are female voters.

The ECP said that 237 polling stations had been established in the constituency, where police personnel had been deputed for security. Meanwhile, 200 Punjab Rangers personnel are also fulfilling the duties as a quick response force, the electoral body said, adding that strict action will be taken for violating the election code or causing disruption in the polling process.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari for contesting by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA 193 after PTI chief Imran Khan withdrew his nomination papers on account of fears of disqualification in Tyrian White case.

Meanwhile, Ammar Awais Laghari is contesting on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket and Akhtar Hassan Gorchani for Pakistan Peoples Party among eight others.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jaffar Khan Leghari. He died on December 31, 2022 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.