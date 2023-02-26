Abbasi flays establishment, says it favours corrupt over people with integrity

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. APP/File

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underscored the need for ensuring the supremacy of the constitution and the law. He also asserted that the establishment was a problem in itself, not a part of the solution.

Speaking at a special session on the second day of the Lahore Literature Festival at the Alhamra Hall, Lahore on Saturday, the former premier emphasised the importance of upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, noting, "The Constitution exists in the country but it is imperative that its supremacy is established, now."

Slamming the establishment, the PML-N leader said that corrupt individuals are more acceptable to the establishment than those with integrity and exemplary character.

He also highlighted that everyone, including the establishment, must work together to address political issues without fail as delays would not be in the best interests of the country.

Abbasi said that Pakistan had only four leaders in its political history: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan.

Referring to the current political impasse and economic crisis in the country, he criticised the prevalent political system for being ill-equipped to face challenges, saying the bureaucracy also did not have the ability to solve the problems of their respective ministries.

Considering benefits and privileges, federal employees are willing to work in the provinces, he said.

"It is the discretion of the people to decide who should be in parliament. But, reality is the other way round as 50 percent of senators make their way into the Senate by purchasing their seats," he stressed.

It is a known fact that the judiciary and the establishment influence politics in Pakistan, the former prime minister said, adding, "But, it is time everyone worked together to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the law."