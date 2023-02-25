Coalition partners file plea for formation of full court in poll date suo motu

ISLAMABAD: Major parties of the ruling alliance in the centre Saturday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the formation of a full court bench to hear the election suo motu proceedings, but also demanded the exclusion of two judges — Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.
The plea was jointly filed by the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), through Usman Awan, Farooq H Naek, and Kamran Murtaza, respectively.
More to follow...
