National

Coalition partners file plea for formation of full court in poll date suo motu

Ruling alliance seeks exclusion of Justice Ahsan, Justice Naqvi from bench

By Maryam Nawaz
February 25, 2023
The facade of the Supreme Court. — SC website
ISLAMABAD: Major parties of the ruling alliance in the centre Saturday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the formation of a full court bench to hear the election suo motu proceedings, but also demanded the exclusion of two judges — Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The plea was jointly filed by the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), through Usman Awan, Farooq H Naek, and Kamran Murtaza, respectively.


