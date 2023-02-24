Imran Khan de-notified from six seats

PTI chairman Imran Khan gestures during a press conference. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six seats and declared those seats vacant.

In a notification, the ECP stated that Khan had been denotified from his seats in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 108, NA 118 Nankana and NA 239 Karachi.

Earlier, on January 19, the ECP had issued a notification confirming Khan’s victory on seven seats that Khan won in the by-elections held in October last year. The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the electoral body.

After his denotification from the six earlier seats, Khan now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take oath and join the NA.



