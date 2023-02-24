Imran Khan de-notified from six seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six seats and declared those seats vacant.
In a notification, the ECP stated that Khan had been denotified from his seats in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 108, NA 118 Nankana and NA 239 Karachi.
Earlier, on January 19, the ECP had issued a notification confirming Khan’s victory on seven seats that Khan won in the by-elections held in October last year. The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the electoral body.
After his denotification from the six earlier seats, Khan now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take oath and join the NA.
More to follow...
"After sitting in prison vans for a few minutes, PTI workers got out of them and no one surrendered themselves," says...
"Judiciary is being blackmailed. The reason behind this is to stop the elections from taking place within 90 days," he...
ISPR says security forces will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements
PML-N senior vice president says "cabal of five" responsible for ongoing crises in Pakistan
The first of Shaban was observed on February 22
Supreme Court won't tolerate the violation of Constitution, say CJP during suo moto notice hearing on election date