Prince William ‘knows better’ than Prince Harry: ‘It’s the long game that matters’

Prince William has just been urged to not follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s path and ‘play the long game’ instead of ‘looking to score points’.
This revelation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe.
The revelations have been made during the course of his chat with Closer.
There, the author of Prince Harry: The Untold Story was quoted saying “I think what happened after Oprah is that the Queen took personal charge, and the statement the palace released reassured William and Kate that it’s the long game that matters, not scoring points.”
“It’s as if the Queen had said, ‘If they want to throw mud at you, William, then let them, because if you retaliate, you’re just as bad as each other. Don’t sink to their level’.”
“And, after 70 years, the Queen is as popular now as the day she was crowned, so it shows the arrogance and ignorance of Meghan and Harry to ignore the way she conducts herself.”
