Pakistan to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Constitution on Apr 10

The Parliament of Pakistan is expected to call a joint session on April 10 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

Fifty years ago, the National Assembly of Pakistan passed the Constitution on April 10th, 1973 under the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The President of the Assembly authenticated it on April 12th, 1973. The Constitution came into effect on August 14, 1973.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalise the arrangements in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee finalised proposals to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution that aims to sensitise the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The Speaker highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide the nation on the path to development and prosperity.

He emphasized the need to educate citizens of their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

The Advisory Committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organizing declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The Speaker stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project.

The Advisory Committee also agreed to visit the proposed monument site.

In addition, the committee proposed commemorating April 10 as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was attended by the committee members and government functionaries, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.