Minister taken into custody over three murders in Balochistan

Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. — Facebook/ehsan.butt.10

QUETTA: Police Wednesday arrested Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged role in the Barkhan murders — where three people's bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well.



As the protest in Quetta continued for the second successive day, police said: "Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody."



The man, Muhammad Marri, whose three family members were murdered has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".



When the pressure grew on the police, they registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34 (doing any act with intention of causing harm to any person), 202 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



More to follow...