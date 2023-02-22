PML-N to seek recusal of SC judges in cases against Nawaz over 'impartiality'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to seek the recusal of two justices of the Supreme Court in the cases against supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders over the judges' "biased" attitude, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, the minister named the justices and berated them for being prejudiced towards the PML-N. He said that both judges had given verdicts against the former prime minister in dozens of cases such as the Panama Papers case, the party leadership case and the Pak Pattan allotment and sugar mills scandals.
Sanaullah said that the party had "no expectations of justice" from one of the justices as he had been a supervising judge in one of the cases against Nawaz Sharif.
"Undeniable evidence for the audio leak" of the other judge had come out, which raised a question on his impartiality, he added.
The minister said that it was a legal and judicial tradition that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from the proceedings of a certain case. The same was the case if the affected party requests for judges' recusal, he added.
Sanaullah further stated that the legal team of the PML-N will ask the said judges not to hear the cases of the PML-N and its party leaders.
